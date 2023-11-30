Video Ad Feedback
Why Maggie Haberman thinks Trump may be testing the limits of reinstated gag order
New York Times reporter and CNN senior political analyst Maggie Haberman weighs in on the latest developments in former President Donald Trump's New York-based fraud case.
02:04 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why Maggie Haberman thinks Trump may be testing the limits of reinstated gag order
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Report details tense phone call between Trump and McCarthy after speakership debacle
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst says this is a 'bull's-eye' for prosecutors in Mar-a-Lago case
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Boys will be boys': Hear what newly obtained Coast Guard report revealed
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will Koch endorsement give Nikki Haley momentum to overtake Trump? CNN's Harry Enten explains
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell says he stands with Schumer in condemning antisemitism
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump's not eating': Cheney shares chat with McCarthy about Trump's 2020 loss
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Jimmy Carter arrive at service to honor Rosalynn Carter
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Commas matter': Analyst breaks down punctuation placement in Pence book
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Chris Christie's answer when asked if he would join with rival to work against Trump
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Senator: Only way forward for Israel is a Palestinian state
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posts 'Thanksgiving message' at 2 AM with a list of insults
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video captures ex-Obama official hurling Islamophobic language at food vendor
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NYC Mayor Eric Adams responds to 1993 sexual assault allegation
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN