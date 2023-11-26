Video Ad Feedback
Senator: Only way forward for Israel is a Palestinian state
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins CNN's Dana Bash to discuss the future of Israel and the role Benjamin Netanyahu has in achieving long-lasting peace in the region.
01:25 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Senator: Only way forward for Israel is a Palestinian state
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posts 'Thanksgiving message' at 2 AM with a list of insults
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video captures ex-Obama official hurling Islamophobic language at food vendor
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NYC Mayor Eric Adams responds to 1993 sexual assault allegation
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Political analyst breaks down tension between DeSantis and super PAC
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how some 2024 candidates reacted to Israel-Hamas deal
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how college students feel about Biden ahead of 2024
04:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear former White House lawyer's prediction on whether Trump would defy a gag order
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden seemingly confuses Britney Spears and Taylor Swift
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how the federal appeals court could make it harder for the NAACP to bring discrimination cases to the Supreme Court
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's attorney react to appeals court decision
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks DeSantis if Trump is too old to run. Hear his response
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Extremely unusual': CNN data reporter on new polling ahead of 2024 election
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman says this detail of Trump audio struck her
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN