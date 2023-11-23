Video Ad Feedback
NYC Mayor Eric Adams responds to 1993 sexual assault allegation
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of a 1993 sexual assault, according to a court document filed Wednesday. Adams called the allegation "absolutely not true." CNN's Jean Casarez reports.
02:11 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
NYC Mayor Eric Adams responds to 1993 sexual assault allegation
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Political analyst breaks down tension between DeSantis and super PAC
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how some 2024 candidates reacted to Israel-Hamas deal
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how college students feel about Biden ahead of 2024
04:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear former White House lawyer's prediction on whether Trump would defy a gag order
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden seemingly confuses Britney Spears and Taylor Swift
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how the federal appeals court could make it harder for the NAACP to bring discrimination cases to the Supreme Court
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's attorney react to appeals court decision
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks DeSantis if Trump is too old to run. Hear his response
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Extremely unusual': CNN data reporter on new polling ahead of 2024 election
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman says this detail of Trump audio struck her
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Do you still really view this as a win?': Collins presses Trump attorney
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
House speaker and his wife have a history of anti-gay views
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Resurfaced clip of George Santos 'oblivious' to OnlyFans goes viral
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN