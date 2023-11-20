Joan Biskupic
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how the federal appeals court could make it harder for the NAACP to bring discrimination cases to the Supreme Court
A federal appeals court on Monday ruled against a key tool used to enforce the Voting Rights Act -- possibly setting up another Supreme Court showdown over one of the nation's landmark civil rights laws. CNN's Joan Biskupic has more.
02:39 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Joan Biskupic
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how the federal appeals court could make it harder for the NAACP to bring discrimination cases to the Supreme Court
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump leaves the stage at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Claremont, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's attorney react to appeals court decision
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rob Reiner
Video Ad Feedback
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ron DeSantis 11.19 SOTU
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks DeSantis if Trump is too old to run. Hear his response
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden, left, and former President Donald Trump.
Video Ad Feedback
'Extremely unusual': CNN data reporter on new polling ahead of 2024 election
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haberman trump split vpx 11 17
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman says this detail of Trump audio struck her
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
collins gessler vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Do you still really view this as a win?': Collins presses Trump attorney
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mike kelly johnson vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
House speaker and his wife have a history of anti-gay views
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kennedy george santos onlyfans fox business
Video Ad Feedback
Resurfaced clip of George Santos 'oblivious' to OnlyFans goes viral
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Trendsetter Engineering Inc. on November 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Former President Trump's visit to Houston marks his second stop in Texas since earlier this year. The visit comes as his sons Don Jr. and Eric testified at his civil fraud in New York trial today. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after a judge ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Newly released audio reveals Trump's words about January 6 crowd
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chris christie ip 11/16
Video Ad Feedback
Christie rises in New Hampshire poll. Hear his reaction
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. Biden and Xi will try to prevent the superpowers' rivalry spilling into conflict when they meet for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. With tensions soaring over issues including Taiwan, sanctions and trade, the leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to hold at least three hours of talks at the Filoli country estate on the city's outskirts. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
se cupp nikki haley split 111623
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Nikki Haley's social media idea is dangerous
04:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnail DNC protest 11 16 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wray higgins split 1116
Video Ad Feedback
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN