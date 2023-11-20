Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's attorney react to appeals court decision
A federal appeals panel appears inclined to restore the limited gag order in former President Donald Trump's federal election subversion case but may loosen some restrictions so he can more directly criticize special counsel Jack Smith. CNN's Zachary Cohen reports on the reaction of former President Donald Trump's attorney D. John Sauer.
00:52 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's attorney react to appeals court decision
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks DeSantis if Trump is too old to run. Hear his response
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Extremely unusual': CNN data reporter on new polling ahead of 2024 election
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman says this detail of Trump audio struck her
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Do you still really view this as a win?': Collins presses Trump attorney
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
House speaker and his wife have a history of anti-gay views
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Resurfaced clip of George Santos 'oblivious' to OnlyFans goes viral
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Newly released audio reveals Trump's words about January 6 crowd
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie rises in New Hampshire poll. Hear his reaction
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Nikki Haley's social media idea is dangerous
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'If I'm going to fight, I'm going to bite': GOP senator doubles down after altercation with witness
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: Founding fathers 'rolling in