'Do you still really view this as a win?': Collins presses Trump attorney
CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks with Trump attorney Scott Gessler after a Colorado judge rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot based on the claim he is constitutionally barred from office because of January 6.
03:32 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
03:32
Haberman says this detail of Trump audio struck her
02:07
House speaker and his wife have a history of anti-gay views
03:07
Resurfaced clip of George Santos 'oblivious' to OnlyFans goes viral
01:19
Newly released audio reveals Trump's words about January 6 crowd
03:00
Christie rises in New Hampshire poll. Hear his reaction
02:33
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
00:38
SE Cupp: Nikki Haley's social media idea is dangerous
04:10
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
01:47
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
01:33
'If I'm going to fight, I'm going to bite': GOP senator doubles down after altercation with witness
02:07
Christie: Founding fathers 'rolling in their graves' over Trump's presidential run
01:42
GOP senator makes historical comparisons while defending altercation
01:16
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
01:16
