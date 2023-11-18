Video Ad Feedback
Jan. 6 'Shaman' now running for Congress
The Jan. 6 "Qanon Shaman" Jacob Angeli Chansley, who pled guilty and served his time, is running for Congress in Arizona. CNN's Michael Smerconish asked him if he should have ever been in Capitol that day? Chansley says, "There's a lot of people in Congress that probably shouldn't be in there....That's why I'm running. [Because] they are not representing the American people."
09:30 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Jan. 6 'Shaman' now running for Congress
09:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam video shows moment cops find suspect in overturned porta potty
02:00
Now playing- Source: WTMJ
Video Ad Feedback
Radio host calls Trump a 'fascist'
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How breast implants helped save a man with severe lung damage
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This may be the only place in the Americas to see a giant panda by 2025
05:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Northern lights create dazzling spectacle in the sky worldwide
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See homeowner's intense shootout with armed intruders
01:52
Now playing- Source: KCAL/KCBS
Video Ad Feedback
World's largest species of fish spotted in rare appearance
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Four men charged with stealing 18-karat golden toilet worth $6 million
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gannett announces the reporter it hired to cover Taylor Swift
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A child in Florida called 911. What he asked for might surprise you
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What Loch Ness monster hunters found after biggest search in 50 years
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Heidi Klum's entrance to her annual Halloween bash
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Halloween pumpkins are an environmental nightmare. Here's an earth-friendly guide for throwing them away
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback