Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know about the House Ethics Committee report on Santos
CNN's Manu Raju breaks down the House Ethics Committee's long-awaited report on the investigation into George Santos (R-NY), concluding that there is "substantial evidence" that the congressman used campaign funds for personal purposes. Santos says he will not seek reelection to the House next year, following the release of this report.
02:19 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know about the House Ethics Committee report on Santos
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Nikki Haley's social media idea is dangerous
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'If I'm going to fight, I'm going to bite': GOP senator doubles down after altercation with witness
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: Founding fathers 'rolling in their graves' over Trump's presidential run
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP senator makes historical comparisons while defending altercation
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DA Fani Willis gives new timeline for Trump's Georgia trial
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ty Cobb: Language like this could land Trump in jail
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the audio of the altercation between McCarthy and Burchett
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Clean shot to the kidneys': Burchett accuses McCarthy of hallway scuffle
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Legitimately scary': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump's plan
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on what a second Trump term would look like
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN