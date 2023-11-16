Video Ad Feedback
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
While testifying in a hearing on Capitol Hill, FBI Director Christopher Wray shuts down Congressman Clay Higgins' (R-LA) conspiracy theory that FBI agents used "ghost buses" to fuel the violence during the January 6th insurrection.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
'If I'm going to fight, I'm going to bite': GOP senator doubles down after altercation with witness
Christie: Founding fathers 'rolling in their graves' over Trump's presidential run
GOP senator makes historical comparisons while defending altercation
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
DA Fani Willis gives new timeline for Trump's Georgia trial
Ty Cobb: Language like this could land Trump in jail
Hear the audio of the altercation between McCarthy and Burchett
'Clean shot to the kidneys': Burchett accuses McCarthy of hallway scuffle
'Legitimately scary': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump's plan
Haberman on what a second Trump term would look like
Legal analyst on 'golden evidence' in Georgia trial
Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand for second time in civil fraud trial
Chris Christie reacts to Trump pledging to 'root out' 'radical left thugs'
Hear what this key group of voters in Georgia think about Biden
