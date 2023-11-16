Video Ad Feedback
Christie surges in New Hampshire poll. Hear his reaction
In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, former New Jersey governor and 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie reacts to recent New Hampshire polling that says he's in third place as voters' first choice for Republican nominee.
Source: CNN
