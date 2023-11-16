Video Ad Feedback
Why this radio host doesn't think the US will 'ever elect a woman president'
Radio personality Charlamagne tha God joins CNN's Chris Wallace to discuss his thoughts about the 2024 presidential election and some of the frontrunners in the race.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Why this radio host doesn't think the US will 'ever elect a woman president'
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
SE Cupp: Nikki Haley's social media idea is dangerous
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
'If I'm going to fight, I'm going to bite': GOP senator doubles down after altercation with witness
Christie: Founding fathers 'rolling in their graves' over Trump's presidential run
GOP senator makes historical comparisons while defending altercation
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
DA Fani Willis gives new timeline for Trump's Georgia trial
Ty Cobb: Language like this could land Trump in jail
Hear the audio of the altercation between McCarthy and Burchett
'Clean shot to the kidneys': Burchett accuses McCarthy of hallway scuffle
'Legitimately scary': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump's plan
Haberman on what a second Trump term would look like
