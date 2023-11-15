Video Ad Feedback
Hear the audio of the altercation between McCarthy and Burchett
Republican Rep. Tim Burchett accused Kevin McCarthy of elbowing him in the back while he was talking to a reporter after the House GOP conference meeting. Audio caught the moments after when Burchett confronted McCarthy.
01:22 - Source: CNN
