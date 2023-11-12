Donald Trump Chris Christie
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie reacts to Trump pledging to 'root out' 'radical left thugs'
Newsroom
Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reacts to former President Donald Trump pledging to 'root out' the 'radical left' during a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Saturday.
02:54 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Donald Trump Chris Christie
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie reacts to Trump pledging to 'root out' 'radical left thugs'
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Trendsetter Engineering Inc. on November 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Former President Trump's visit to Houston marks his second stop in Texas since earlier this year. The visit comes as his sons Don Jr. and Eric testified at his civil fraud in New York trial today. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after a judge ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump praise dictators at New Hampshire rally
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams talks to the press in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Oct. 4, 2023, in Mexico City. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Adams defended members of his campaign staff while addressing a room full of reporters for the first time since federal agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser last week. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Video Ad Feedback
'I have nothing to hide': New York City mayor's phones seized by FBI
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the U.S. Capitol October 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Albanese visited the White House on Wednesday for an official state visit and a state dinner. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what's included in the GOP two-step government funding plan
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
protest near Biden's home
Video Ad Feedback
Pro-Palestinian rally near Biden's home reflects 'growing anger' over president's handling of conflict
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Haberman ac360 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'He is very, very angry': Haberman on Trump's mindset amid legal issues
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams talks to the press in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Oct. 4, 2023, in Mexico City. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Adams defended members of his campaign staff while addressing a room full of reporters for the first time since federal agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser last week. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Video Ad Feedback
'May be the tip of a larger iceberg': Analyst reacts to seizure of NYC mayor's phones
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (R) speaks as House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) (L) listens during a news briefing at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republican held a Conference meeting to discuss party agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
He's second in line to the presidency. Financially, he's just getting by
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CT surveillance vid
Video Ad Feedback
See the surveillance video Trump allies are using to sow doubts about voting
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump israel vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See what Trump said about US involvement in Israel-Hamas war
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump univ intv
Video Ad Feedback
'That's insane': CNN panel on what Trump said he would do if re-elected
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KERN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Arizona fake electors
05:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Manchin spoke on energy permitting reform and preventing a government shutdown. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
What does Manchin's announcement mean for 2024? Manu Raju weighs in
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
11092023 SE Cupp vpx
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The Republican candidates who need to drop out immediately
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) participate in the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
GOP candidates agreed on one thing during the debate