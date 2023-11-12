Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie reacts to Trump pledging to 'root out' 'radical left thugs'
Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reacts to former President Donald Trump pledging to 'root out' the 'radical left' during a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Saturday.
02:54 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie reacts to Trump pledging to 'root out' 'radical left thugs'
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump praise dictators at New Hampshire rally
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I have nothing to hide': New York City mayor's phones seized by FBI
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what's included in the GOP two-step government funding plan
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pro-Palestinian rally near Biden's home reflects 'growing anger' over president's handling of conflict
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He is very, very angry': Haberman on Trump's mindset amid legal issues
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'May be the tip of a larger iceberg': Analyst reacts to seizure of NYC mayor's phones
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He's second in line to the presidency. Financially, he's just getting by
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the surveillance video Trump allies are using to sow doubts about voting
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Trump said about US involvement in Israel-Hamas war
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'That's insane': CNN panel on what Trump said he would do if re-elected
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Arizona fake electors
05:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What does Manchin's announcement mean for 2024? Manu Raju weighs in
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The Republican candidates who need to drop out immediately
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP candidates agreed on one thing during the debate