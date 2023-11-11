FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams talks to the press in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Oct. 4, 2023, in Mexico City. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Adams defended members of his campaign staff while addressing a room full of reporters for the first time since federal agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser last week. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Video Ad Feedback
'I have nothing to hide': New York City mayor's phones seized by FBI
FBI agents seized the cell phones of New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a federal investigation into campaign fundraising, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. CNN's Polo Sandoval has more.
02:22
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the U.S. Capitol October 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Albanese visited the White House on Wednesday for an official state visit and a state dinner. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what's included in the GOP two-step government funding plan
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pro-palestinian rally London
Video Ad Feedback
Roughly 300,000 people attend pro-Palestinian rally in London demanding ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (R) speaks as House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) (L) listens during a news briefing at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republican held a Conference meeting to discuss party agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
He's second in line to the presidency. Financially, he's just getting by
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump univ intv
Video Ad Feedback
'That's insane': CNN panel on what Trump said he would do if re-elected
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Trendsetter Engineering Inc. on November 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Former President Trump's visit to Houston marks his second stop in Texas since earlier this year. The visit comes as his sons Don Jr. and Eric testified at his civil fraud in New York trial today. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after a judge ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire.
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst predicts why Trump went 'ballistic' when Mar-a-Lago maid was questioned
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
surfing world record1
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Australian woman break world record for surfing giant wave
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joshua Levy
Video Ad Feedback
Official describes type of clients in 'high-end brothel network'
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
11092023 Fran Drescher vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'It's such a good contract': Fran Drescher on historic actors' agreement
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden, left, and former President Donald Trump.
Video Ad Feedback
States that Biden is in danger of losing to Trump in potential 2024 rematch
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nick Akerman/ Trump split
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump is toast': Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts outcome of civil fraud trial
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Christie nn
Video Ad Feedback
Christie blames 'disastrous run' for Republicans on Trump
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks after his victory was called on Tuesday, November 7.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear speak after reelection
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anthony scaramucci intvu ctm 1106
Video Ad Feedback
Scaramucci predicts how Trump will conduct himself on the stand
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN