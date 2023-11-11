Video Ad Feedback
Here's what's included in the GOP two-step government funding plan
CNN's Annie Grayer reports on House Republicans pursuing a two-step plan for funding the government.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Here's what's included in the GOP two-step government funding plan
Pro-Palestinian rally near Biden's home reflects 'growing anger' over president's handling of conflict
'He is very, very angry': Haberman on Trump's mindset amid legal issues
'May be the tip of a larger iceberg': Analyst reacts to seizure of NYC mayor's phones
He's second in line to the presidency. Financially, he's just getting by
See the surveillance video Trump allies are using to sow doubts about voting
See what Trump said about US involvement in Israel-Hamas war
'That's insane': CNN panel on what Trump said he would do if re-elected
CNN reporter tracks down Arizona fake electors
What does Manchin's announcement mean for 2024? Manu Raju weighs in
SE Cupp: The Republican candidates who need to drop out immediately
GOP candidates agreed on one thing during the debate
Chris Christie explains why he thinks Trump skipped debate
Here's who Iowa voter panelists think won the debate
'Scum!' Haley fires back at Ramaswamy after he invokes her daughter in debate
