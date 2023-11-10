Video Ad Feedback
He's second in line to the presidency. Financially, he's just getting by
CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports that a review by CNN of Johnson's personal financial disclosures and campaign financial documents suggest that since coming to Congress in 2017, the new speaker appears to be living paycheck to paycheck.
