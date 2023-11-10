Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Trendsetter Engineering Inc. on November 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Former President Trump's visit to Houston marks his second stop in Texas since earlier this year. The visit comes as his sons Don Jr. and Eric testified at his civil fraud in New York trial today. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after a judge ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire.
Legal analyst predicts why Trump went 'ballistic' when Mar-a-Lago maid was questioned
Erin Burnett Out Front
According to multiple people familiar with the investigation, Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers may be called to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida. Former special counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman discusses.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Legal analyst predicts why Trump went 'ballistic' when Mar-a-Lago maid was questioned
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) participate in the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
GOP candidates agreed on one thing during the debate
Christie/Trump split
Chris Christie explains why he thinks Trump skipped debate
iowa voter panel tuchman 11082023
Here's who Iowa voter panelists think won the debate
vivek nik
'Scum!' Haley fires back at Ramaswamy after he invokes her daughter in debate
Omarosa Manigault Newman
Ex-'Apprentice' star likens Trump's VP picks to passing out roses on 'Bachelor'
NEW YORK, US - NOVEMBER 8: Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives the court to testify at his father's civil fraud trial in New York, United States on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Hear what Ivanka Trump was asked about on the witness stand
Marjorie Taylor Greene vpx
'Republicans are weak': Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to election results
US President Joe Biden, left, and former President Donald Trump.
States that Biden is in danger of losing to Trump in potential 2024 rematch
Nick Akerman/ Trump split
'Trump is toast': Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts outcome of civil fraud trial
Christie nn
Christie says any Republican who is overconfident about beating Biden is 'foolish'
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks after his victory was called on Tuesday, November 7.
Hear Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear speak after reelection
ramaswamy
Collins presses Ramaswamy on Ohio abortion vote
van jones vpx
'Shocking': Van Jones responds to new Trump-Biden poll
