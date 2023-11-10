Video Ad Feedback
'That's insane': CNN panel on what Trump said he would do if re-elected
"CNN This Morning" panel discusses Donald Trump's interview with Univision, in which the former president hinted he would weaponize the Department of Justice against political enemies if re-elected.
02:04 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'That's insane': CNN panel on what Trump said he would do if re-elected
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Arizona fake electors
05:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What does Manchin's announcement mean for 2024? Manu Raju weighs in
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The Republican candidates who need to drop out immediately
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP candidates agreed on one thing during the debate
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie explains why he thinks Trump skipped debate
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's who Iowa voter panelists think won the debate
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Scum!' Haley fires back at Ramaswamy after he invokes her daughter in debate
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-'Apprentice' star likens Trump's VP picks to passing out roses on 'Bachelor'
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Ivanka Trump was asked about on the witness stand
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Republicans are weak': Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to election results
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
States that Biden is in danger of losing to Trump in potential 2024 rematch
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump is toast': Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts outcome of civil fraud trial
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie says any Republican who is overconfident about beating Biden is 'foolish'
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear speak after reelection
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN