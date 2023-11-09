Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy goes after Gaetz in exclusive CNN interview
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Manu Raju, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the GOP would be better off if Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) were not in the House. Watch the full interview Sunday at 11a ET on CNN.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
GOP candidates agreed on one thing during the debate
Chris Christie explains why he thinks Trump skipped debate
Here's who Iowa voter panelists think won the debate
'Scum!' Haley fires back at Ramaswamy after he invokes her daughter in debate
Ex-'Apprentice' star likens Trump's VP picks to passing out roses on 'Bachelor'
Hear what Ivanka Trump was asked about on the witness stand
'Republicans are weak': Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to election results
States that Biden is in danger of losing to Trump in potential 2024 rematch
'Trump is toast': Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts outcome of civil fraud trial
Christie says any Republican who is overconfident about beating Biden is 'foolish'
Hear Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear speak after reelection
Collins presses Ramaswamy on Ohio abortion vote
'Shocking': Van Jones responds to new Trump-Biden poll
Haberman makes prediction on Ivanka Trump's tactic for testimony
Here's what is on the ballot across the US on Election Day 2023
