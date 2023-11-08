van jones vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Shocking': Van Jones responds to new Trump-Biden poll
According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, former President Donald Trump narrowly leads President Joe Biden, 49% to 45% among registered voters, and among voters of color, men split about evenly, 49% Trump to 46% Biden. CNN's Van Jones reacts.
01:26 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
van jones vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Shocking': Van Jones responds to new Trump-Biden poll
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Christie nn
Video Ad Feedback
Christie says any Republican who is overconfident about beating Biden is 'foolish'
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks after his victory was called on Tuesday, November 7.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear speak after reelection
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ramaswamy
Video Ad Feedback
Collins presses Ramaswamy on Ohio abortion vote
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Haberman/ Ivanka split 2
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman makes prediction on Ivanka Trump's tactic for testimony
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Voters fill out ballots at the Owensboro Sportscenter during early voting for the Kentucky General Election, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Owensboro, Ky.
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what is on the ballot across the US on Election Day 2023
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 trump court civil fraud 110623
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks to reporters after testimony in civil fraud trial
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIRGINIA VOTERS
Video Ad Feedback
How the abortion debate takes center stage in this small community
04:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elie Honig
Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst explains key term in Trump civil trial
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
axelrod biden split
Video Ad Feedback
'Is this the right thing to do?': Axelrod poses questions for Biden around reelection
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US President Donald Trump leaves for a break at New York Supreme Court during his civil fraud trial on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The 77-year-old once and potentially future president is expected to testify at his civil trial in which he stands accused of fraudulently inflating those famous assets to advance his real estate empire. (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Watch what Trump did when asked a question outside the courtroom
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) answers questions in front of the House steps while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy holds a press conference November 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. McCarthy and other members of the Republican caucus spoke on U.S. President Joe Biden's domestic agenda as his Build Back Better initiative nears a vote in the House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Republican voters are sick and tired of GOP
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bernie Sanders SOTU vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Bernie Sanders responds to ad accusing Biden of supporting 'genocide' in Gaza
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie to crowd: 'Your anger against the truth is reprehensible'
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin and Vivek Ramaswamy split
Video Ad Feedback
'Why would you trust Putin?': CNN anchor presses presidential candidate
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN