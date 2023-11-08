Video Ad Feedback
Tlaib tears up on House floor as she defends herself against censure
Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, is again facing Republican-led efforts to censure her over comments critical of Israel and in support of Palestinians amid Israel's war against Hamas.
