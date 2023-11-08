Marjorie Taylor Greene vpx
'Republicans are weak': Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to election results
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to election results in which voters in Ohio said they wanted a constitutionally protected right to abortion and the Kentucky Republican state attorney general, who has close ties to former President Donald Trump, being defeated by the Democratic governor.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
