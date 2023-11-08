Video Ad Feedback
'Republicans are weak': Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to election results
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to election results in which voters in Ohio said they wanted a constitutionally protected right to abortion and the Kentucky Republican state attorney general, who has close ties to former President Donald Trump, being defeated by the Democratic governor.
