Hear what Ivanka Trump was asked about on the witness stand

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump testified in the New York civil fraud trial against her father and his company, where she discussed her role in negotiating loans for Trump's purchases of Doral and the Old Post Office. CNN's Paula Reid breaks down the details.
