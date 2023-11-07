Video Ad Feedback
How the abortion debate takes center stage in this small community
Since the Supreme Court tossed out the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, Republicans have suffered a series of electoral setbacks in direct votes on the future of abortion rights. CNN's John King reports on how the voting patterns of suburban Virginia women could shape the future of America's abortion debate.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
CNN legal analyst explains key term in Trump civil trial
Here's what is on the ballot across the US on Election Day 2023
'Is this the right thing to do?': Axelrod poses questions for Biden around reelection
Watch what Trump did when asked a question outside the courtroom
Scaramucci predicts how Trump will conduct himself on the stand
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Republican voters are sick and tired of GOP
Bernie Sanders responds to ad accusing Biden of supporting 'genocide' in Gaza
Chris Christie to crowd: 'Your anger against the truth is reprehensible'
'Why would you trust Putin?': CNN anchor presses presidential candidate
Haberman breaks down risks of Trump testifying in fraud case
'Going to hell': See Eric Trump's attacks on New York after testimony
Hear what Santos' plan is if he gets expelled from Congress
Haberman: Here's how Trump's allies plan to carry out his 'pretty radical' agenda
John King: These voters are key for Biden in 2024, hear why enthusiasm is low
