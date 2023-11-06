Video Ad Feedback
'Crash and burn': Elie Honig reacts to Trump's courtroom strategy
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down the significance of Judge Arthur Engoron threatening to "draw every negative inference" as former President Donald Trump takes the witness stand in his New York civil fraud trial.
