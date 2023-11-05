Bernie Sanders SOTU vpx
'Slogans are not going to do it': Sanders on US response to Israel-Hamas war
State of the Union
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tells CNN's Dana Bash the US is living through the most difficult moment he's seen in his lifetime as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.
Hamas attack on Israel
Leighton CNNWTM vpx
CNN military analyst predicts Israel's next steps in war
gaza diamond dnt
CNN embeds with Israeli forces inside Gaza
02 Palestinian American family killed Rosales PKG vpx
Family mourns the loss of three generations killed in an airstrike in Gaza
israel hamas attack four weeks later pkg robertson vpx_00000708.png
Israel massacre survivor revisits festival site four weeks after attack
hamas messaging vpx
How Hamas is attempting to control the narrative
israel airstrikes lead vpx
Dramatic video shows rockets fired into Gaza
aftermath of strike bashir vpx
Video shows chaos and horror following Israel's latest airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza
lt. col. jonathan conricus 110123
CNN anchor asks IDF spokesman where Palestinians were supposed to go after airstrike. Hear his response
mark regev netanyahu vpx
Netanyahu adviser addresses civilian casualties after strike on Jabalya camp
Gaza Bashir pkg
Israeli airstrike turns Gaza's largest refugee camp to rubble
IDF spokesperson
'You decided to still drop a bomb': Wolf Blitzer presses IDF spokesman on Israeli airstrike on refugee camp
sidner morgue 2
'Pure cruelty': Forensic experts reflect after Hamas attack
wedeman shot video jabalya May
'Teeming with children': Correspondent who reported from Gazan refugee camp
crowd storms airport in dagestan no black bars
Videos capture scene as mob storms Russian airport
This image taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on October 29, 2023, shows black smoke ascending from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The Israeli army has raised the number of troops fighting inside the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said on October 29, 2023, as the military stepped up its war on Hamas in the tiny Palestinian territory. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)