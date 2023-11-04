Video Ad Feedback
'Why would you trust Putin?': CNN anchor presses presidential candidate
CNN's Jim Acosta presses Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about Ramaswamy's idea of a deal he would cut with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as told to Piers Morgan.
02:18 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Why would you trust Putin?': CNN anchor presses presidential candidate
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie to crowd: 'Your anger against the truth is reprehensible'
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman breaks down risks of Trump testifying in fraud case
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Going to hell': See Eric Trump's attacks on New York after testimony
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst: Ivanka Trump isn't a 'secondary player' in fraud trial
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Santos' plan is if he gets expelled from Congress
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Here's how Trump's allies plan to carry out his 'pretty radical' agenda
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John King: These voters are key for Biden in 2024, hear why enthusiasm is low
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Yellen says it's 'irresponsible' to tie Israel aid bill to IRS funding cuts. Hear why
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down Eric Trump's tense exchange on the stand
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Cruel': Military analyst offers scathing review of GOP lawmaker's actions
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley weighs in on speculation around DeSantis' boots
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear House speaker's past comments blaming the fall of the Roman Empire on homosexuality
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter presses indicted senator about attending classified briefing. Hear his response
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Trump's gaffe while talking about world leader
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN