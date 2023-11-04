Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie to crowd: 'Your anger against the truth is reprehensible'
Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie scolds an audience in Florida after being booed for his opposition to GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump. CNN senior political commentator Ana Navarro and Vanity Affairs special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast discuss.
02:27 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Why would you trust Putin?': CNN anchor presses presidential candidate
02:18
Haberman breaks down risks of Trump testifying in fraud case
02:07
'Going to hell': See Eric Trump's attacks on New York after testimony
01:44
Analyst: Ivanka Trump isn't a 'secondary player' in fraud trial
04:12
Hear what Santos' plan is if he gets expelled from Congress
01:23
Haberman: Here's how Trump's allies plan to carry out his 'pretty radical' agenda
01:58
John King: These voters are key for Biden in 2024, hear why enthusiasm is low
02:06
Yellen says it's 'irresponsible' to tie Israel aid bill to IRS funding cuts. Hear why
01:53
CNN reporter breaks down Eric Trump's tense exchange on the stand
01:17
'Cruel': Military analyst offers scathing review of GOP lawmaker's actions
01:51
Nikki Haley weighs in on speculation around DeSantis' boots
01:59
Hear House speaker's past comments blaming the fall of the Roman Empire on homosexuality
03:55
CNN reporter presses indicted senator about attending classified briefing. Hear his response
01:09
See Trump's gaffe while talking about world leader
02:06
