Former Biden supporter says he regrets campaigning for him. Hear why
CNN's Dianne Gallagher talks to Muslim American and Arab American voters in Dearborn, Michigan, as they detail their waning support for President Biden over the administration's response to the conflict in Gaza.
02:44 - Source: CNN
