Judge reinstates gag order on Trump in election subversion case; Trump campaigns in Iowa
A federal judge has reinstated a gag order on former U.S. President Donald Trump in his election subversion case. Meanwhile, Trump ridiculed his GOP opponents in Iowa. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports, and Nick Watt speaks with Jessica Levinson, Professor of Law at Loyola Law School, about the state of the race for the Republican nomination for president.
