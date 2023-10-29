trump pence split 111122 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's response to Pence suspending his campaign
Inside Politics
Former President Donald Trump spoke out after former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his 2024 campaign amid lagging poll numbers and financial challenges, vowing to help elect "principled Republican leaders" moving forward.
01:25 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
trump pence split 111122 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's response to Pence suspending his campaign
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PENCE
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Pence announces end of presidential campaign
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) attends a news conference on Iran negotiations on Capitol Hill, April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group said the Biden Administration should not remove sanctions until they are certain Iran is no longer developing nuclear weapons and threatening regional security. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Dean Phillips thinks will win a Trump vs Biden election
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
se cupp unfiltered 1027
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: What can be done to muzzle Trump?
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Dean Phillips
Video Ad Feedback
Why aspiring presidential candidate says the democratic machine is 'rigged'
05:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Josh Paul
Video Ad Feedback
State Dept. official on resigning over US arms sent to Israel
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MICHAEL COHEN
Video Ad Feedback
Cohen predicts outcome of Trump case after testimony
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rep. jared golden assault weapons presser
Video Ad Feedback
Congressman flips stance on assault weapons ban
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Misery Index
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: Why is Biden's popularity sinking?
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis
Video Ad Feedback
'That's not answering the question': Collins presses DeSantis on Trump's character
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday morning, shortly before the House was scheduled to vote on a government funding bill, which the New York Democrat claims was an accident. The image above has been obtained by a source who says it is from the US Capitol Police.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN obtains video of Bowman pulling fire alarm
00:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump courtroom vpx
Video Ad Feedback
An upset Trump speaks to reporters after storming out of court
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: Newly elected U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) delivers remarks after the House of Representatives held an election at the U.S. Capitol on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. After a contentious nominating period that has seen four candidates over a three-week period, Johnson was voted in to succeed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
New House speaker reveals what his first bill will be
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Biden
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Biden said when asked if he's worried new House speaker would overturn 2024 election
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Johnson reporter question VPX
Video Ad Feedback
GOP boos reporter asking Johnson about his efforts to overturn 2020 election
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rep Tim Burchett iso ctm 1025
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker blasts colleagues: 'Get out of bed before noon and get to work'