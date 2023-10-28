Video Ad Feedback
Cohen predicts outcome of Trump case after testimony
CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen as he describes his experience testifying against his former boss in the New York civil fraud trial.
02:17 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Cohen predicts outcome of Trump case after testimony
02:17
Source: CNN
Hear who Dean Phillips thinks will win a Trump vs Biden election
01:44
Source: CNN
Congressman flips stance on assault weapons ban
01:32
Source: CNN
'That's not answering the question': Collins presses DeSantis on Trump's character
02:33
Source: CNN
CNN obtains video of Bowman pulling fire alarm
00:28
Source: CNN
An upset Trump speaks to reporters after storming out of court
02:12
Source: CNN
New House speaker reveals what his first bill will be
00:58
Source: CNN
Hear what Biden said when asked if he's worried new House speaker would overturn 2024 election
00:40
Source: CNN
GOP boos reporter asking Johnson about his efforts to overturn 2020 election
00:57
Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker blasts colleagues: 'Get out of bed before noon and get to work'
01:35
Source: CNN
Haberman on why latest news on Mark Meadows feels 'different'
01:21
Source: CNN
Chris Christie shares what Trump said after naming Meadows Chief of Staff
02:15
Source: CNN
'Different candidate and same problem': Congressman on speaker battle
02:45
Source: CNN
Analyst explains why Meadows' immunity is 'incredibly significant'
02:29
Source: CNN
Hear what McCarthy had to say about Emmer dropping out
02:17
Source: CNN
Hear Trump compare himself to Nelson Mandela
05:11
Source: CNN