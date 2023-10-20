Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down 'hugely significant' moment for House GOP
CNN's Manu Raju explains the dilemma facing House Republicans after Rep. Jim Jordan failed to win the speakership following a third round of voting. Jordan also lost a secret ballot by the GOP conference on whether he should stay in the race or drop out, with sources telling CNN Jordan has accepted those results.
02:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
