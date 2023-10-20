U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top contender in the race to be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, stands on the floor of the House of Representatives after it became clear he would once again failed to win the Speaker's gavel during a third round of voting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down 'hugely significant' moment for House GOP
CNN's Manu Raju explains the dilemma facing House Republicans after Rep. Jim Jordan failed to win the speakership following a third round of voting. Jordan also lost a secret ballot by the GOP conference on whether he should stay in the race or drop out, with sources telling CNN Jordan has accepted those results.
02:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top contender in the race to be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, stands on the floor of the House of Representatives after it became clear he would once again failed to win the Speaker's gavel during a third round of voting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down 'hugely significant' moment for House GOP
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccarthy raju 1020
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what McCarthy thinks after Jordan's failed third attempt to win speakership
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kenneth Chesebro stands before a judge in Fulton County, Georgia, on October 20.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter on why Chesebro is 'far more' of a threat to Trump than Powell
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Video Ad Feedback
Biden on why funding Israel and Ukraine matters to Americans
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 4, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Listen: Terrifying voicemail left for GOP lawmaker's wife over Jim Jordan vote
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Jim Jordan arrives at his office in the Rayburn House Office Building on October 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
'Oh hell no': What Republicans are saying about Jordan's risky new plan
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Should Dems step in to save the House?
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A November 19, 2020 photo shows Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Why Sidney Powell's guilty plea is potentially 'devastating' for Trump
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
don bacon wife texts
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker's wife received anonymous texts pushing Rep. Jordan
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Jim Jordan talks to Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry as the House of Representatives prepares to hold a vote on a new Speaker of the House at the Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Jim Jordan got fewer votes in second speaker vote. CNN reporter explains why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jim jordan republican house speaker vote raju vpx_00002410.png
Video Ad Feedback
'We're making progress': Jim Jordan speaks after losing House speaker vote
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ken buck vpx
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker voted for a congressman he didn't want to be Speaker. Hear why
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
antony blinken biden israel
Video Ad Feedback
Blinken shares what Biden will do during Israel visit
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Judge Chutkan
Video Ad Feedback
Here's who Trump can and cannot talk about with limited gag order
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley Donald Trump Split
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley responds to Trump's criticism of Netanyahu
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN