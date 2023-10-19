Elie Honig 10192023
Video Ad Feedback
Honig: Powell's guilty plea is potentially devastating for Trump
Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case. CNN's Elie Honig weighs in.
00:56 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Elie Honig 10192023
Video Ad Feedback
Honig: Powell's guilty plea is potentially devastating for Trump
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
don bacon wife texts
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker's wife received anonymous texts pushing Rep. Jordan
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Jim Jordan talks to Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry as the House of Representatives prepares to hold a vote on a new Speaker of the House at the Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Jim Jordan got fewer votes in second speaker vote. CNN reporter explains why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jim jordan republican house speaker vote raju vpx_00002410.png
Video Ad Feedback
'We're making progress': Jim Jordan speaks after losing House speaker vote
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ken buck vpx
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker voted for a congressman he didn't want to be Speaker. Hear why
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
antony blinken biden israel
Video Ad Feedback
Blinken shares what Biden will do during Israel visit
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Judge Chutkan
Video Ad Feedback
Here's who Trump can and cannot talk about with limited gag order
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley Donald Trump Split
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley responds to Trump's criticism of Netanyahu
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gop lawmakers house speaker frustration
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm getting freaking tired of it': GOP lawmakers publicly air frustration over speaker fight
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccarthy manu
Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy blames Democrats for 'disrupting the country'
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Speaker of the house drama orig
Video Ad Feedback
What's going on with the House GOP? It starts with this number
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aman Clinton
Video Ad Feedback
Another Trump victory 'could end our democracy,' says Hillary Clinton
12:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GANGEL
Video Ad Feedback
Trump criticizes Netanyahu and calls Hezbollah 'very smart.' CNN correspondent explains why
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) speaks with reporters as he departs a House Republican Conference meeting during which he announced he was withdrawing himself from consideration to be Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 12, 2023. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Scalise said after announcing he won't run for House speaker
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper mace split 2 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Republican's claim about Jim Jordan stuns Jake Tapper
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) waits for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive to deliver remarks to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
How Santos' latest indictment could affect House Speaker vote
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN