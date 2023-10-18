Video Ad Feedback
Jim Jordan got fewer votes in second speaker vote. CNN reporter explains why
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan again failed to win the House speaker's gavel in a second vote. During the first round of voting, 20 House Republicans voted against Jordan. That number rose to 22, showing that the opposition against the candidate has grown. CNN's Manu Raju explains why this could be.
01:40 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Jim Jordan got fewer votes in second speaker vote. CNN reporter explains why
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We're making progress': Jim Jordan speaks after losing House speaker vote
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker voted for a congressman he didn't want to be Speaker. Hear why
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Blinken shares what Biden will do during Israel visit
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's who Trump can and cannot talk about with limited gag order
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley responds to Trump's criticism of Netanyahu
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm getting freaking tired of it': GOP lawmakers publicly air frustration over speaker fight
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy blames Democrats for 'disrupting the country'
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What's going on with the House GOP? It starts with this number
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Another Trump victory 'could end our democracy,' says Hillary Clinton
12:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump criticizes Netanyahu and calls Hezbollah 'very smart.' CNN correspondent explains why
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Scalise said after announcing he won't run for House speaker
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican's claim about Jim Jordan stuns Jake Tapper
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Santos' latest indictment could affect House Speaker vote
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's fraud trial looks at his net worth. See his history of boasting about it over the years
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A man without a soul': Conway reacts to Trump's anti-immigrant comments