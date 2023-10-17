TL Rep. Ken Buck Jake Tapper LIVE_00013720.png
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Buck predicts more votes against Jordan next time
The Lead
Rep. Ken Buck joins The Lead.
04:52 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
TL Rep. Ken Buck Jake Tapper LIVE_00013720.png
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Buck predicts more votes against Jordan next time
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
archax robot japan
Video Ad Feedback
See Japanese 'ARCHAX' robot with $3 million price tag
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
taylor swift eras tour movie orig contd nn_00001011.png
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift thanks fans at her 'Eras Tour' movie premiere
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clothes washing lon orig
Video Ad Feedback
How often should you really wash your clothes?
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
48 Oyster Eater 1
Video Ad Feedback
Woman downs 48 oysters. Date heads for the door before the check
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear breaks into home and takes lasagna, affil video
Video Ad Feedback
Woman got a notification about a bear in her home. See what happened next
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Carlos Pena property
Video Ad Feedback
A SWAT raid caused $60,000 in damages. This innocent man has to pay the price
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
smuckers headquarters
Video Ad Feedback
Biker stomps car windshield out. Then the driver got out to confront him
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A barge unloads its fresh water cargo at Port Sulphur, Louisiana - Julian Quiñones/CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A silent, creeping threat is endangering a major city's drinking water
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
student loans stories 3
Video Ad Feedback
She borrowed $34,000 in student loans. Now she owes over $500,000
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An aerial view of the house where actress Marilyn Monroe died is seen on July 26, 2002 in Brentwood, California. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Monroe's death. The actress, famous for such films as "The Seven Year Itch" and "Some Like It Hot," was found dead on August 5, 1962 in her Brentwood, California home of a drug overdose.
Video Ad Feedback
This infamous piece of Hollywood history may be gone forever. Hear why
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
(FILES) (FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said on social media August 31, 2023. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged." (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift cuts TV promo for NFL game
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR AI Girls
Video Ad Feedback
AI girlfriends are here and they're posing a threat to a generation of men
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nobilo and Foster
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor reveals how often she thinks about this TikTok trend
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WI Soldier surprises wife SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Watch wife's reaction when Army soldier husband surprises her in line at concert
01:20
Now playing
- Source: wmtv
iowa school turned home
Video Ad Feedback
It took 6 years to flip this school into a 27,000 square foot home. See what it looks like
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN