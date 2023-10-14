SMR Gaetz ISO
Video Ad Feedback
Gaetz responds to criticism about leaving House without a speaker
Smerconish
CNN's Michael Smerconish speaks with Congressman Matt Gaetz about his vote for Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.
03:34 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 18 videos
SMR Gaetz ISO
Video Ad Feedback
Gaetz responds to criticism about leaving House without a speaker
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccarthy manu
Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy blames Democrats for 'disrupting the country'
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Speaker of the house drama orig
Video Ad Feedback
What's going on with the House GOP? It starts with this number
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aman Clinton
Video Ad Feedback
Another Trump victory 'could end our democracy,' says Hillary Clinton
12:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GANGEL
Video Ad Feedback
Trump criticizes Netanyahu and calls Hezbollah 'very smart.' CNN correspondent explains why
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) speaks with reporters as he departs a House Republican Conference meeting during which he announced he was withdrawing himself from consideration to be Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 12, 2023. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Scalise said after announcing he won't run for House speaker
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper mace split 2 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Republican's claim about Jim Jordan stuns Jake Tapper
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to reporters after meeting with House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans held the discussion about the vote for U.S. Speaker of House ahead of a formal candidate forum this week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Steve Scalise wins House GOP nomination for speaker
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) waits for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive to deliver remarks to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
How Santos' latest indictment could affect House Speaker vote
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Former President Donald Trump speaks as he leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during the second day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 03, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's fraud trial looks at his net worth. See his history of boasting about it over the years
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hakeem jeffries sotu iso 1008
Video Ad Feedback
Top House Democrat calls on GOP to end 'civil war' and 'get its act together'
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump conway split 100623 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'A man without a soul': Conway reacts to Trump's anti-immigrant comments
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump jim jordan split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Why Trump's endorsement of Jim Jordan for speaker moves the needle 'significantly'
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BARBARA
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump saying he would accept becoming House Speaker
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump James Clapper SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-US intel chief reacts to report about Trump sharing nuclear information
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GAETZ DISTRICT
Video Ad Feedback
See how Gaetz's district reacted to him ousting McCarthy
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hillary clinton
Video Ad Feedback
Clinton says McCarthy was 'totally untrustworthy' to House Dems
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dusty johnson cnc 1005
Video Ad Feedback
'Same stupid clown car with a different driver': Hear GOP lawmaker's warning to party
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN