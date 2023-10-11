Video Ad Feedback
Manu Raju: Scalise has some 'work to do'
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) has won the House GOP's nomination for speaker during a secret ballot vote, per multiple sources familiar. The final vote tally was 113 for Steve Scalise and 99 for Jim Jordan. CNN's Manu Raju reports what Scalise, who currently serves as the House majority leader, will need to win the speakership.
Source: CNN
