'I never wanted to do this job': Jordan on run for House Speaker
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) explains to CNN's Manu Raju why he's running for House Speaker, explaining that he "never wanted to do this job, but someone has to."
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Why Trump's endorsement of Jim Jordan for speaker moves the needle 'significantly'
Ex-GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump saying he would accept becoming House Speaker
Ex-US intel chief reacts to report about Trump sharing nuclear information
See how Gaetz's district reacted to him ousting McCarthy
Clinton says McCarthy was 'totally untrustworthy' to House Dems
'Same stupid clown car with a different driver': Hear GOP lawmaker's warning to party
Biden's dog Commander is out of the White House
Trump dropped from Forbes 400 list. See what cost him the most money
Rep. Mace describes backlash she has received since voting to oust McCarthy
Kinzinger has theory about who next House Speaker will be
'I will not be bullied': New York AG fires back at Trump
Analyst calls out GOP lawmaker's 'low-class move'
Lawmaker: Pelosi being evicted from office shows dysfunction of GOP
Haberman reveals why she thinks Trump didn't bolster McCarthy ahead of House vote
Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks out after historic loss of House speakership
