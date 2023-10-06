Video Ad Feedback
See how Gaetz's district reacted to him ousting McCarthy
CNN's Randi Kaye speaks with constituents of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he and other Republicans succeeded in removing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
See how Gaetz's district reacted to him ousting McCarthy
'Same stupid clown car with a different driver': Hear GOP lawmaker's warning to party
Biden's dog Commander is out of the White House
Trump dropped from Forbes 400 list. See what cost him the most money
Rep. Mace describes backlash she has received since voting to oust McCarthy
Kinzinger has theory about who next House Speaker will be
'I will not be bullied': New York AG fires back at Trump
Analyst calls out GOP lawmaker's 'low-class move'
Lawmaker: Pelosi being evicted from office shows dysfunction of GOP
Haberman reveals why she thinks Trump didn't bolster McCarthy ahead of House vote
Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks out after historic loss of House speakership
Journalist reveals what Trump's demeanor was like in courtroom
GOP lawmaker says McCarthy mocked faith in conversation before removal
'We are breaking the fever': Gaetz reacts to McCarthy's ousting as speaker
Watch the moment House votes to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker
See what New York AG said while running for office about charging Trump
