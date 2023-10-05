Adam Kinzinger Jim Jordan Split
Kinzinger has theory about who next House Speaker will be
Anderson Cooper 360
Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger explains why Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is in the "catbird seat" to win the vote to follow Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the next House Speaker.
