Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker reveals what McCarthy said to seal his vote
The US House of Representatives voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker. CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) about his conversation with McCarthy prior to the vote that sealed his decision.
02:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker reveals what McCarthy said to seal his vote
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what New York AG said while running for office about charging Trump
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Take a hint': Gaetz moves to oust Speaker McCarthy
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former 'The Apprentice' contestant speaks out on Trump's New York fraud trial
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump and New York AG sit just feet apart in courtroom. See the moment
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired US general warns select few in congress are 'sabotaging' US foreign policy
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor reacts to Trump's courthouse speech prior to NY civil trial
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: John Kelly gives his harshest criticism yet of Trump
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Unserious': Strategist reacts to Democrat quitting leadership to challenge Biden
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why top GOP senator believes Trump 'is strengthening' among independents
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden: 'Stop playing games. Get this done'
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy to Gaetz: Bring it on
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi reacts to Gaetz's plan to oust McCarthy
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AOC calls McCarthy a 'very weak speaker' after threats to remove him
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN analyst: GOP does not have capacity to impose demands
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Schumer calls out MAGA Republicans while announcing government will stay open
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN