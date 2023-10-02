Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a Manhattan courthouse, for the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, in New York City, U.S., October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump speak upon arriving to court for New York civil trial
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a New York City courthouse in lower Manhattan for the first day of the civil fraud trial against him, his eldest sons, their companies and Trump Organization executives.
00:57 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a Manhattan courthouse, for the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, in New York City, U.S., October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump speak upon arriving to court for New York civil trial
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cardona Phillips split
Video Ad Feedback
'Unserious': Strategist reacts to Democrat quitting leadership to challenge Biden
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
daines raju 10/01
Video Ad Feedback
Why top GOP senator believes Trump 'is strengthening' among independents
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan bill to fund the government, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 1, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Biden: 'Stop playing games. Get this done'
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy CBS / This Morning
Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy to Gaetz: Bring it on
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi SOTU 10.1
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi reacts to Gaetz's plan to oust McCarthy
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AOC
Video Ad Feedback
AOC calls McCarthy a 'very weak speaker' after threats to remove him
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RON
Video Ad Feedback
CNN analyst: GOP does not have capacity to impose demands
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Charles Schumer September 30 2023 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Schumer calls out MAGA Republicans while announcing government will stay open
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday morning, shortly before the House was scheduled to vote on a government funding bill, which the New York Democrat claims was an accident. The image above has been obtained by a source who says it is from the US Capitol Police.
Video Ad Feedback
Photo shows Democrat pulling fire alarm in House building before vote
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The House floor shortly after they passed a 45-day short term spending resolution, which includes natural disaster aid but not additional funding for Ukraine or border security. The final vote tally was 335-91.
Video Ad Feedback
See moment House passes short-term spending bill
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leighton Zelensky Putin SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Military analyst on the message US sends to Kremlin if funding to Ukraine stops
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chris christie vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted a call to cancel debates on social media. Hear Christie's guess why
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
feinstein painting
Video Ad Feedback
Bash reveals gift given to her by Feinstein
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CROCKETT
Video Ad Feedback
Congresswoman curses in passionate rebuke of impeachment proceedings
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Milley Trump military dictator vpx mwrmx_00001330.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Wannabe dictator': Milley takes apparent swipe at Trump in his retirement speech
00:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DONALD TRUMP
Video Ad Feedback
Trump NY fraud trial set to start Monday. Here's what we can expect
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN