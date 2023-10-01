Video Ad Feedback
Schumer calls out McCarthy during remarks about passing spending bill
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) thanked senate Republicans for their work in passing the short-term spending bill sent over from the House of the Representatives that will keep the government open for another 45 days.
01:43 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
