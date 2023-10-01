AOC
AOC calls McCarthy a 'very weak speaker' after threats to remove him
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) explains to Jake Tapper why she would vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he plans to attempt to remove him from his role.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Charles Schumer September 30 2023 SCREENGRAB
Schumer calls out MAGA Republicans while announcing government will stay open
01:43
Now playing
Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday morning, shortly before the House was scheduled to vote on a government funding bill, which the New York Democrat claims was an accident. The image above has been obtained by a source who says it is from the US Capitol Police.
Photo shows Democrat pulling fire alarm in House building before vote
01:25
The House floor shortly after they passed a 45-day short term spending resolution, which includes natural disaster aid but not additional funding for Ukraine or border security. The final vote tally was 335-91.
See moment House passes short-term spending bill
01:04
Leighton Zelensky Putin SPLIT
Military analyst on the message US sends to Kremlin if funding to Ukraine stops
03:23
chris christie vpx
Trump posted a call to cancel debates on social media. Hear Christie's guess why
02:01
feinstein painting
Bash reveals gift given to her by Feinstein
00:43
CROCKETT
Congresswoman curses in passionate rebuke of impeachment proceedings
01:34
Milley Trump military dictator vpx mwrmx_00001330.png
'Wannabe dictator': Milley takes apparent swipe at Trump in his retirement speech
00:27
DONALD TRUMP
Trump NY fraud trial set to start Monday. Here's what we can expect
03:21
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. The summit featured multiple 2024 Republican Presidential candidates making their case to the conservative audience members. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
'Strategic stunner': Legal analyst reacts to Trump's move with Georgia case
01:19
Rep. Raskin vpx
Raskin uses GOP's own talking points against them during impeachment inquiry
01:05
AOC Christie split vpx
Christie: Highlight of my day to be called 'disgusting' by AOC
02:22
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Michigan on September 27.
Hear Trump's pitch to Michigan's working class
01:37
Pence sleeping with teacher reax vpx
CNN anchor reacts to Pence's 'cringeworthy' debate moment
01:07
tuchman iowa voters 092723
Hear who voters say won second GOP presidential debate
01:30
Daniel Dale Ron DeSantis split SCREENGRABS
CNN fact checks DeSantis' debate comments about Florida's Black history curriculum
02:18
