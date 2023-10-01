Video Ad Feedback
AOC calls McCarthy a 'very weak speaker' after threats to remove him
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) explains to Jake Tapper why she would vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he plans to attempt to remove him from his role.
01:32 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
AOC calls McCarthy a 'very weak speaker' after threats to remove him
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Schumer calls out MAGA Republicans while announcing government will stay open
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Photo shows Democrat pulling fire alarm in House building before vote
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment House passes short-term spending bill
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Military analyst on the message US sends to Kremlin if funding to Ukraine stops
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted a call to cancel debates on social media. Hear Christie's guess why
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash reveals gift given to her by Feinstein
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Congresswoman curses in passionate rebuke of impeachment proceedings
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Wannabe dictator': Milley takes apparent swipe at Trump in his retirement speech
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump NY fraud trial set to start Monday. Here's what we can expect
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Strategic stunner': Legal analyst reacts to Trump's move with Georgia case
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Raskin uses GOP's own talking points against them during impeachment inquiry
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: Highlight of my day to be called 'disgusting' by AOC
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's pitch to Michigan's working class
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor reacts to Pence's 'cringeworthy' debate moment
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who voters say won second GOP presidential debate
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN fact checks DeSantis' debate comments about Florida's Black history curriculum
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN