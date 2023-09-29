Scott Hall testifies about the 2020 presidential election before a Georgia Senate subcommittee on Dec. 3, 2020.
Hear who guilty plea by Trump co-defendant could impact most
CNN's Nick Valencia and Senior legal analyst Elie Honig report on the guilty plea entered by Scott Hall, the bail bondsman caught on camera inside a restricted area of the election office when voting systems were breached in Georgia.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
feinstein painting
Bash reveals gift given to her by Feinstein
CROCKETT
Congresswoman curses in passionate rebuke of impeachment proceedings
Milley Trump military dictator vpx mwrmx_00001330.png
'Wannabe dictator': Milley takes apparent swipe at Trump in his retirement speech
DONALD TRUMP
Trump NY fraud trial set to start Monday. Here's what we can expect
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. The summit featured multiple 2024 Republican Presidential candidates making their case to the conservative audience members. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
'Strategic stunner': Legal analyst reacts to Trump's move with Georgia case
Rep. Raskin vpx
Raskin uses GOP's own talking points against them during impeachment inquiry
AOC Christie split vpx
Christie: Highlight of my day to be called 'disgusting' by AOC
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Michigan on September 27.
Hear Trump's pitch to Michigan's working class
Pence sleeping with teacher reax vpx
CNN anchor reacts to Pence's 'cringeworthy' debate moment
tuchman iowa voters 092723
Hear who voters say won second GOP presidential debate
Daniel Dale Ron DeSantis split SCREENGRABS
CNN fact checks DeSantis' debate comments about Florida's Black history curriculum
vivek ramaswamy nikki haley split vpx
Haley to Ramaswamy: 'Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber'
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) participate in the FOX Business Republican Primary Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. Seven presidential hopefuls squared off in the second Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Watch GOP candidates wrestle for time as moderators lose control of debate
christie pointing/trump split fox buisness debate
Christie decided to use his speaking time at debate to send Trump a direct message
Fetterman
Senator explains why he wears casual clothes to work
