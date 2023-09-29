Video Ad Feedback
Tuberville said the military 'is not an equal opportunity employer.' Retired US admiral fires back
Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby joined CNN's Brianna Keilar to discuss Senator Tommy Tuberville's (R-AL) comments after voting against Air Force Gen. Charles "CQ" confirmation.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Tuberville said the military 'is not an equal opportunity employer.' Retired US admiral fires back
Bash reveals gift given to her by Feinstein
Congresswoman curses in passionate rebuke of impeachment proceedings
'Wannabe dictator': Milley takes apparent swipe at Trump in his retirement speech
Trump NY fraud trial set to start Monday. Here's what we can expect
'Strategic stunner': Legal analyst reacts to Trump's move with Georgia case
Raskin uses GOP's own talking points against them during impeachment inquiry
Christie: Highlight of my day to be called 'disgusting' by AOC
Hear Trump's pitch to Michigan's working class
CNN anchor reacts to Pence's 'cringeworthy' debate moment
Hear who voters say won second GOP presidential debate
CNN fact checks DeSantis' debate comments about Florida's Black history curriculum
Haley to Ramaswamy: 'Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber'
Watch GOP candidates wrestle for time as moderators lose control of debate
Christie decided to use his speaking time at debate to send Trump a direct message
Senator explains why he wears casual clothes to work
