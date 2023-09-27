Video Ad Feedback
Biden's dog Commander has bitten 11 people. Hear ex-secret service official's theory why
CNN has learned Commander, President Joe Biden's younger dog, bit another US Secret Service agent at the White House. Marshall Mirachi, former Secret Service Special Operations over the Tactical Canine Unit, explains how to correct Commander's behavior.
01:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
'I'm innocent. What's wrong with you guys?': Menendez defiant amid calls to resign
'I'm innocent. What's wrong with you guys?': Menendez defiant amid calls to resign
Michael Cohen details what he thinks actually gets to Trump
Pelosi asked if Menendez should resign. Hear her response
Retired general responds to Republican's call for Gen. Mark Milley to be 'hung'
Acosta challenges hardline Republican on impact of shutdown. Hear his response
'Whatever it takes': GOP lawmaker on averting a shutdown
'I felt torn': Hutchinson explains her decision to testify in January 6 probe
Hear what Trump reportedly said about injured veteran after this hug
Hear Buttigieg's response to Trump's reported comments toward injured veteran
George Conway on Giuliani's 'problem' amid Cassidy Hutchinson's allegations
This major metropolitan mayor is switching sides
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with CNN about what it would take to avoid a government shutdown
'Indictment is damning': Dem lawmaker calls for Menendez to resign
Watch Michigan AG call fake GOP electors she charged 'brainwashed'
