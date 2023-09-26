Video Ad Feedback
Trump appers to blame the wrong Bush brother for Iraq war in latest gaffe
Former President Donald Trump appeared to confuse 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush with his brother, former President George W. Bush during a campaign speech in South Carolina. CNN political commentator Margaret Hoover reacts.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi asked if Menendez should resign. Hear her response
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general responds to Republican's call for Gen. Mark Milley to be 'hung'
Video Ad Feedback
Acosta challenges hardline Republican on impact of shutdown. Hear his response
Video Ad Feedback
'Whatever it takes': GOP lawmaker on averting a shutdown
Video Ad Feedback
'I felt torn': Hutchinson explains her decision to testify in January 6 probe
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump reportedly said about injured veteran after this hug
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Buttigieg's response to Trump's reported comments toward injured veteran
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway on Giuliani's 'problem' amid Cassidy Hutchinson's allegations
Video Ad Feedback
This major metropolitan mayor is switching sides
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with CNN about what it would take to avoid a government shutdown
Video Ad Feedback
'Indictment is damning': Dem lawmaker calls for Menendez to resign
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Michigan AG call fake GOP electors she charged 'brainwashed'
Video Ad Feedback
Schumer in talks with McConnell as shutdown looms
Video Ad Feedback
Prosecutor shows what agents discovered in Menendez's home
Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy slams Republicans after embarrassing floor defeat
Video Ad Feedback
Trump has advice for GOP. Haberman explains why it won't help him
