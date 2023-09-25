In this February 2020 photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley chats with President Donald Trump after he delivered the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
Retired general responds to Republican's call for Gen. Mark Milley to be 'hung'
Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling reacts to attacks on Gen. Mark Milley by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and former President Donald Trump.
